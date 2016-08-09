Vancouver's most controversial new home has been described as ugly, hideous, and downright unneighborly. Its steel-cube design in the luxurious Point Grey area of Vancouver has polarized local residents who have referred to the house as a "concrete bunker." The south side facing Point Grey Road has no windows whatsoever.

In an attempt to appease the local community, the owner has agreed to project free movies outside on the south-facing wall. Weekend evenings will feature G-rated animated features such as "Finding Nemo" and the "The Lion King" and on weekdays they will show romantic comedies and dramas. There will be no porn.

Local residents seem to appreciate the gesture.

"As long as they show Matt Damon, I'm o.k. with it, said Karen Murphy. "But not that Jonah Hill. I just don't think he's that funny."