Tuesday, 9 August 2016

Ottawa, Canada - In a shocking move, the Canadian government has announced it will be building a wall with the United States. Originally they weren't planning to build a wall along the entire US border, but the government insisted that a wall would make Canada a safer place.

"The Chinese have done it, the Americans want to do it, well so do we" said Justin Trudeau in a press conference about the governments decision. When asked who would pay for it, Trudeau simply said "Why the Americans of course!"

The public has showed large support for the move but critics believe a wall would be too costly, however the Canadian government says it will be done.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

