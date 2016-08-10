Written by Jung in the Jungle
Topics: CIA, NSA, surveillance, census

Wednesday, 10 August 2016

image for Australian Census to be linked to NSA and CIA databases for real time citizen positional acquisition
Don't be hoodwinked by the whistleblower alarmists - You can trust us, after all we're from the government

Security Agencies in the 5 eyes global surveillance organisation were this morning said to be rejoicing at entering a new era of public surveillance efficiency.

"Now that we can use peoples names from the census for index linking to all our other data and combining the google phone and social media tracking it is now possible to determine the real time position of any Australian instantly", Agency heads bragged.

Whilst they heralded this Orwellian technology break through, it had not come easy but was hard won and many lives had to be trashed to get here. The agency will be holding a memorial service to all those faceless back house guys in the trenches that made all the sacrifices during the black days of the privacy wars.

This program is delivering on an extremely hard agenda of the security of all Australians and we get little thanks. In fact some fringe groups (BTW we know what your talking about) were in fact UnAustralian in their obstinate refusal to expose every detail of their lives to our data harvesting dragnet. Now that parliament had passed the keep your data forever and give it to whoever we feel like legislation it was now illegal for any Australian to hide any personal details from the government, with the risk of 10 years in prison.

When this reporter asked about the invasion into law abiding decent peoples lives, the agency spokesspinner replied "Only a Muslim Terrorist sympathiser who has something to hide would even dare to contemplate not making a full disclosure" and "by virtue of claiming their sovereign rite to privacy we know immediately that they are a terrorist, as they are obviously trying to hide their terrorist plans from the government". Further, "with the census now completing the data linking dragnet we can now close the loop on suspected terrorists that are currently on the fringe of our data horizon". With a hidden measure embedded in the recent raft of security related legislation allows us the right to place surveillance cameras in "reception black spots" like peoples lounge rooms.

When asked about the nature of their targets they indicated that unpaid parking fines would be first priority as everyone knows terrorists never pay them and that is how we can be certain they are a terrorist, then many government departments had requested assistance in debt collection.

When asked about what actual terror related activities they would use the data for they replied "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their babies overboard, but it sure seemed that way".

When challenged that the Australian government and the head of ABS (Stats) had given iron clad assurances regarding the protection of personal data they replied "that is a silly worry, of course your data is safe, after all we are from the government, no Australian need fear any potential of personal information mis-use unless they were a terrorist". Further "our computer systems are run by multinationals with security teams from China, Russia, ISIS and outer Mongolians and with such a world class operation there was no possibility of any data abuse".

When asked about the technical aspects of these safeguards against data mis-use they indicated that IBM had never had any data leak in the entire history of its company and they had been involved in vulnerable group orchestration since the Hollerith computer machines for the Nazis and as such made them world class leaders in the counter terrorism space.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

