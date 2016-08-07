Written by Jung in the Jungle
Sunday, 7 August 2016

Right Wing mouthpiece happy with the finding (yes thats about as happy as a fundamentalist nutter gets)

Purportedly unhinged and wacky right wing fundamentalist Andrew Bolt has been cleared of any wrong doing in his ghastly distortion of scientific facts surrounding climate change

The department of media pissweekness ACMA said after a 6 month investigation that "Current affairs programs such as The Bolt Report are not precluded from taking a position of any matter and are not required to be balanced or to include all information about a particular issue".

"Much of Mr Bolt's language was hyperbolic, such as 'great global warming scare campaign', 'Australians aren't stupid', 'can't be fooled for long', 'all that propaganda' and "this use of use of hyperbole indicated that Mr Bolt was giving his subjective personal opinion about the matters being discussed and was not presenting a concluded scientific position about global warming in the segment."

Channel Ten told ACMA Mr Bolt was presenting "his opinion based on material presented during the segment, rather than presenting the material as a statement of fact". ACMA was aware of the secret government directive to all media organisations in this dark time of the war on terror that facts must be kept from the public view so terrorists don't find out.

ACMA agreed. Even though Mr Bolt said his viewers "chose facts above fear" and presented his views as facts, ACMA believed his use of overblown language would have made the ordinary person realise he was only giving an opinion".

When John Macenroe heard of this utterly pissweek outcome he was heard to exclaim loudly "You can't be serious".

Sorry guys this isn't a spoof, it is actually really how retarded the Australian Public Service weasels have become

Bolt just jiving

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

