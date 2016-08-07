Publicly miffed former Australian Pri-minister Kevin Rudd is on the warpath over being rejected for nomination to the UN.

After the very public scrap between the PM, cabinet and Kevin Rudds cat, the cat has recommended that if they want to play dirty pool so can we so has advised him to do some backhouse numbers polling and organise a spill of the liberal party to oust Turnbull.

Earlier today the cat said that initial internal polling looked positive with Turnbull's complete failure in his hopes to nobble the senate with a poorly orchestrated double dissolution effecting his cabinet credibility severely.

A senior liberal party member, who asked not to be named, said that ordinarily even thinking about electing a leader from the labour party was crazy, but times had changed in Australian politics.

Asked if they thought Rudd's policies and megalomania would be disruptive to public governance, they replied, "That isn't really the issue, Rudd was able to oust Gillard after she ousted him and that is real power, the sort of power the liberal party needs."

Turnbull was unavailable for comment.