A high profile Australian Federal Government Department is, this morning, in deep trouble for its failure to protect employees from terrorism. What makes it all the more embarrassing is that the accusations are about the Department of Counter Terrorism, which is highly secret and nobody knows about because they are hiding from the terrorist.

"We will be launching a complete internal security review after this blatant attack by a rogue piece of A4 on one of our employees," announced an official. When asked how this deviant piece of paper had eluded detection by the multi-billion dollar security system she replied, "Hey, we said it was expensive, we never said it actually worked. It was clearly a Muslim sleeper as Australian paper would never be so nasty to our fine collection of public servants."

Asked further how a piece of terrorist paper could lay undetected for so long when surrounded by many other Australian pieces of paper, she repsoneded, "It appears that had the old number for the terrorist reporting hotline. The new number has been placed within plain view of the photocopier and all they have to do is check it when they get printed on or copied".

There is a further question over the risk to ordinary Australians from rogue A4' roaming the street, inflicting mortal wounds. As investigations are ongoing, it is not yet possible to assess the full impact for citizens.

Furthermore, all trees in Australia are to be put under an immediate 24 hour surveillance. Any tree seen to be acting suspiciously will be declared a terrorist and shipped to Guantanamo Bay.