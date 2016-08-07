Fish and Chip Magnate and once again re-elected after all this time Senator Pauline Hanson has announced her party will be banning Muslims before they disband. This is a world leading solution to our global problems and is inspired by Trumpmania.

We aren't anti-muslim, we are pro-australian. Multi-culturalism is a failed experiment and the time is right to change the political landscape of Australia.

When asked about the previous One Month rabble that saw 11 MP's elected and a party implosion within weeks and queried what would be different this time they were quoted.

"We ran intelligent people with integrity, a huge mistake in Australian politics so this time we have selected dopes, unemployed, inexperienced, not all that intellectual so we are more cohesive than the previous bunch".

The polls had barely been declared this week before One Nation was water-boarded after Hanson's Queensland colleague, Malcolm Roberts, a climate change skeptic, was forced to deny membership of a North American anti-government movement. He has denied being part of the Trump election campaign team.

Meanwhile, her West Australian senator Rod Culleton?, a dispossessed farmer, is to go on trial in Perth later this month over allegations he stole a $27,000 hire car last year. "He was drunk and accidentally got into the wrong car", Pauline explains.

Overall her party had got off to a great start and would be exercising her control of the senate with all due care for the future of Australia.