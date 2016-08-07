Written by Jung in the Jungle
Sunday, 7 August 2016

Pauline Hanson

Fish and Chip Magnate and once again re-elected after all this time Senator Pauline Hanson has announced her party will be disbanding before they take up their seats in parliament.

When asked why she replied "in order to stop all the speculation about when we are going to disband which will negatively affect her legislative agenda, we will disband now we are elected to pursue our covert agendas". She termed this strategy 'pre-emptive disbanding'
and was the brainchild of One Months internal intellectuals.

When asked about the impact to her voters that had voted for a party, she replied "it is not our policy to comment on any financial matters that may or may not relate to my fish and chip empire".

Her first agenda was to make Muslims more identifiable. She was alarmed that many of them were trying to camouflage themselves to look like other typical Australians. If they are allowed to keep doing that how on earth can we tell which ones to transport to the Muslim internment camps which were the next phase in her legislative agenda. Not wishing to place burdens on the police she had submitted a private members bill to make them all wear Jewish Stars.

The Jewish association was outraged that their symbol of persecution was being misused and that the brand was in fact a registered trademark and Hanson would be party to commercial litigation to protect it.

To which Hanson replied that this made them Muslim sympathisers and given incoming US President Trump had now declared all Muslims as terrorists we needed to take radical steps to protect our multicultural society from internal agitators and terrorists. When asked why she was labelling everyone a terrorist she replied "that that was exactly the sort of thing a terrorist would say" and "was this reporter a terrorist sympathiser because she had the terrorist hotline on speed dial and could get me arrested within minutes".

When it was suggested that many Muslims were not camouflaging but actually trying to adjust to their new culture she replied, "that is a very common ploy of terrorist agents, to blend in and become a good citizen, but they aren't fooling me".

Asked about Kevins cat engineering a liberal Party leadership spill because he was pissed about the UN job she said that Trump said "cats are terrorists, cats are bad and she would be ordering a Royal Commission on how many Muslims owned cats."

Paulin Hanson One Nation Party

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

