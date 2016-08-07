In a complete turn around from the self declared Neo-Nazi Abbott regime all formerly ex-communicated scientists from CSIRO climate division are to be re-employed.

Skeptics are skeptical though as most of them were so roundly persecuted that all of them are either dead from heart attacks, in the asylum or fled to more civilised countries like North Korea. Thus they will have to employ the local chinese spys to fill these roles.

In an act of atonement all dead scientists will be posthumously awarded the science medal for matrydome in the face of a frenzied Neo-Nazi dogma. A ceremonial plaque at CSIRO headquarters will be to commemorate the many tragic souls that jumped from the roof after enduring years of personal persecution. When asked about the ardent critics of the Abbott government being crucified and disemboweled in front of their family they replied "that was unfortunate".

When asked whether this token gesture would ensure the right of future generations to an intact climate the government replied "this was a great day for science that it would be recognised for its contribution"

When pushed for a direct answer they replied "it was policy to not discuss policy and they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their babies overboard, but it certainly seemed that way".

Scientists in asylums had indicated they felt safer inside their padded cells where they could do less self harm from leaking frustration and had decided to stay.