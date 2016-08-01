Written by joseph k winter
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 1 August 2016

image for Resistance to Berneesta shrivelosis emboldens Neo-McCarthyism at Hotel Harbinger
This image for Putin being considered as part of a series with Trump

Spoof deep investigations have followed developments at the Democratic National Convention into what is taking place behind the current accusations against Trump and Russia.

At the seen-better-days but obscure Hotel Harbinger not far from Hillary Clinton's residence, she has been meeting with a group of advisors borrowed from George W. Bush.

In recent years these advisors have been hanging around with not much to do since 02 and 03 as part of implementing the Saddam non-existent WMD ploy.

They believe that thirteen years later nobody will remember the 03 distortions and subsequent wars which led to the madness and chaos of today's middle east.

According to a deep throat out of this group, Trump's threat to win the upcoming election indicates it's time to trot out the old bromide--them Russians! them Russians! them nasty Russians!

The hero for this Harbinger Group maneuvering is Senator Joseph McCarthy from the 1950's, with his House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC).

This man sonorously and repeatedly held up a piece of paper saying he had a list of all them traitorous commies in the national government right there in his hand.

The list turned out to be a piece of paper only.

All the buzzing and formulating and nauseating and sweating and prevaricating and nastiness of that time is now assessed as one of the lowest moments in the Republic's history, when it comes to sneaky opportunism and egotism.

McCarthy's behavior makes Trump look angelic.

Therefore, it's time to play the commie menace card and play it big!

Additionally, the remaining Berneestas who didn't shrivel away into the Clinton camp are talking up this Green Party thing.

Ms. Clinton is being urged to move on to infantilize, smear, hurl and twirl while basking in her seven point bump from the recently ended DNC.

But at this deep and dark Harbinger Hotel meeting Ms. Clinton seemed unusually nervous, biting her fingernails and eyeing the little black cigars the men were smoking.

"Isn't there something else?" she kept asking. "Something to add on as a little insurance in case the American people are not as stupid as we think they are?"

Cunningly placed audio at the hotel indicates heads bent together and buzzing with a pronounced "Yes!" in excited tones, probably from Ms. Clinton. A new spin is on its way.

Putin and Trump in bed together. Photographs. Either Putin or Trump wearing bridal headgear--both smiling.

Plus Ms. Clinton could voice sympathy with Melania, solidarity and comfort.

Make joseph k winter's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

The Chamber of Commerce of the Gateway to Death's Bus Tour in 2025

Just down the road a ways the Chamber of Commerce of the Gateway to Death is having a bus tour. The attendees of this gala are sparse. The Gateway of Death's Mayor and Safety-Service Director were expecting a much larger turnout, but only three peopl...
View 'The Chamber of Commerce of the Gateway to Death's Bus Tour in 2025'

Joey's Urban launches Nuu Muu Muu staff uniforms

Joey's Urban is pleased to announce the launch of new staff uniforms on August 1 2016, which will allow employees the ability to express their sense of freedom. The new staff uniforms (shown here) meet the functional needs of Joey's workforce…so...
View 'Joey's Urban launches Nuu Muu Muu staff uniforms'

Seagull Asks Beach-goers to Provide Nutritious Snacks

In a press conference on the shore of Piney Beach NJ Fred the Seagull stood at the podium and implored "I have called this conference to ask people to please be more careful with the food items you bring to the beach, many of us pipers, seagulls, and...
View 'Seagull Asks Beach-goers to Provide Nutritious Snacks'

Australian government declares Trump an inhumane nutter and will adopt most of his policies

The Australian government known from its Howard era label of "little sheriff johnny" in its role as the antipodean US enforcer of world nastiness, has unanimously decided to adopt the most toxic and damaging of Trumps policies. In an official rele...
View 'Australian government declares Trump an inhumane nutter and will adopt most of his policies'

Liberal Party Backflip on Denial of Climate Denial

In a complete turn around from the self declared Neo-Nazi Abbott regime all formerly ex-communicated scientists from CSIRO climate division are to be re-employed. Skeptics are skeptical though as most of them were so roundly persecuted that all of...
View 'Liberal Party Backflip on Denial of Climate Denial'

Pauline Hanson One Month Party to Disband

Fish and Chip Magnate and once again re-elected after all this time Senator Pauline Hanson has announced her party will be disbanding before they take up their seats in parliament. When asked why she replied "in order to stop all the speculation a...
View 'Pauline Hanson One Month Party to Disband'

BP to export successful Deepwater Horizon Drilling Technology to Australian Marine Parks

In a move widely seen within the marine oil drilling industry as innovative BP is set to export its "world class technology" from the Deepwater Horizon site to Australia. "We were pleased at how effectively we were able to gag media, populous and...
View 'BP to export successful Deepwater Horizon Drilling Technology to Australian Marine Parks'

One Month Party to ban Muslims as first act

Fish and Chip Magnate and once again re-elected after all this time Senator Pauline Hanson has announced her party will be banning Muslims before they disband. This is a world leading solution to our global problems and is inspired by Trumpmania.
View 'One Month Party to ban Muslims as first act'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 plus 5?

7 10 14 3
87 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more