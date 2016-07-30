Amid the torrent of DNC document leaks there is one potential bomb that could derail Hillary's White House dreams for good. A Russian man who would not give his name for the interview, said he was in possession of the tape and ready to release it to the world.

In his broken, heavily accented English he said:

"I have tape, First Lady Hillary when husband was President. It is on the VHS large cartridge. I have find VCR machine to play cartridge. It was filth! She use tongue on the rectum of Janet Reno. She is worse than the German sex pervert! I thought only the German do such thing. I vomit and vomit all expensive Vodka I have for breakfast!"

Someone working in Hillary's camp simply said: "Does she look like the one to do the ass licking in any relationship, professional or otherwise?"

Donald Trump said at a recent rally- "Hillary! Poor, poor Hillary.... I feel bad, I do. She tries so hard, such a busy beaver she really is... but she's so, so perverted- I mean she has major , major issues folks OK. Do you really want that kind of sexual deviant in the White House. Talk about lack of judgment- (he then holds up a picture of Janet Reno) I mean look at the choices she's made... look at that face! Although from what I hear, and I have sources folks, believe me, I have sources- she wasn't kissing her face, so I dunno...."

Tape or no tape this is already shaping up to be the most entertaining election America has ever had.