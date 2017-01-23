The American Dream, that belief in the freedom that allows all United States citizens and residents to achieve their goals in life through hard work, the opportunity for children to receive an education and subsequent career opportunities, and the chance to make individual choices without the restrictions of class, caste, religion, race, or ethnic group, is over .

In its place, the American Nightmare has begun.

When James Truslow Adams first coined the phrase American Dream in his 1931 book The Epic of America, he cannot have imagined how quickly Americans would be so rudely awoken from it by the endless and relentless line of 'politicians' seemingly hell-bent on the destruction of such a once-magnificent ideal.

And on Friday, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States of America, promising significant changes in the country.

During the Presidential campaign, Trump threatened to "ban all Muslims from entering the US", and said he planned to have a wall built along the border with Mexico.

Furthermore, he vowed to scrap 'Obamacare', a plan brought in by ex-President Barack Obama to help those who could not afford basic healthcare. Trump was also the reason behind last weekend's pro-feminist marches by millions of women across America.

Trump supporters were jubilant after the business tycoon took office in Washington DC on Friday, chanting "God bless America!".

Meanwhile, most of the rest of the world was thinking "God help America!"



And, of course, everywhere else as well.