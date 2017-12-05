BILLINGSGATE POST: In the aftermath of the shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, protesters would confront cops by screaming "HANDS UP! DON"T SHOOT" whenever there was a demonstration in cities throughout the United States.

Although witnesses testified that the incident being celebrated never happened, it didn't matter to those opposed to the idea that policemen should use any force while attempting to protect themselves. Using this incident to generate controversy in the National Football League, Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to take a knee during the National Anthem before games. In this current season, he has been joined by many other players who wished to cry out concerning the perceived injustice that Afro-Americans are encountering in America.

And now, with Congressman John Conyers being forced to resign for inappropriate sexual behavior while in church, will his minions gather to protest his demise by yelling:

HANDS UP! (Her Thigh in Church) DON'T SHOOT!