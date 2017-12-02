Written by Jaki Treehorn
Saturday, 2 December 2017

Michael Flynn Speaking at Republican Convention

Washington - Former Trump Administration National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has come under suspicion by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller's team of criminal activity totaling roughly 10 percent of the similar misdeeds Flynn had attributed to Hillary Clinton, according to sources.

Investigators were tipped off after watching footage of Flynn's speech at the Republican National Convention last year, in which he proclaimed that "I would go to prison if I did a tenth of all the things Hillary did", and then led the crowd to the familiar cheer of "lock her up".

"We thought we would look into this statement and where it might take us, and I think we are on to something", said Mueller. "How did he know so many of the details of Hillary Clinton's alleged activities?"

Flynn is being investigated by Mueller's team of running a human trafficking ring from a Washington area pizza restaurant involving about a dozen women, compared to over a hundred for Hillary Clinton, erasing about 3,600 emails from his personal account vs. 36,000 for Clinton.

Flynn is also being questioned about 10 deaths of casual acquaintances in the past 20 years, although there is not one shred of evidence or witness in any of the cases, and most were from natural causes. The Clinton's were named as suspects by Flynn's main sources of news, Infowars and Breitbart, in around 80 such cases.

"These appear to be copycat crimes", said Mueller.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

