Written by R. Andradowski
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 1 December 2017

image for WH Secretary, "Mueller's Office Extremely Rude"
Trump mad as hell that Flynn broke down

White House receptionist claims that Robert Mueller's Office is very rude and unprofessional. Moments after Michael Flynn turned himself in, Mueller called Trump, who was unavailable.

Michael Flynn has been cooperating with authorities and has been charged with lying to the FBI in connection to the Russia investigation that the Trump Campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 Presidential Election.

When she informed Bob Mueller that Trump was in a meeting, and asked could she let him know what the call was regarding, Mueller simply responded, "That motherfucker knows what I'm calling about!", and hung up!

Jared Kushner is said to be next on the investigation's hit list.

Make R. Andradowski's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 1?

2 15 5 21
62 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more