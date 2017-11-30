Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 30 November 2017

image for Americant Arlines offering special travel package to pilots
This Cessna pilot is planning a world tour with all his friends

Fort Worth, Texas - Americant Airlines spokesperson (she rides a bicycle to work) Marsheesha Aliboboosa announced today to a group of frazzled, jet lagged reporters a new travel discount program.

Pilots and their friends, up to fifty of them, fly for free anywhere.

Only catch is the pilot flying for free must fly the plane. Previous jet experience is desired but not essential. The stewardess can acquaint anyone with the controls in a few minutes.

Free aspartame beverages will be provided for the entire group, as well as free bathroom privileges and a bag of peanuts, for the group.

It seems aspartame side effects have grounded a number of the regular pilots as detailed here at this link

Make Aspartame Boy's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 4?

3 11 8 10
70 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more