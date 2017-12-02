On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: Trump out of the White House, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: Trump out, Hillary in, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the third day of Christmas: Trump out, Hillary in, all Trump actions revoked, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the fourth day of Christmas: Trump out, Hillary in, actions revoked, Putin jailed for profiteering, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the fifth day of Christmas: Trump out, Hillary in, actions revoked, Putin jailed, universal healthcare moved under Defense Department, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the sixth day of Christmas: Trump out, Hillary in, actions revoked, Putin jailed, universal

healthcare to DoD, Puerto Rico rebuilt, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the seventh day of Christmas: Trump out, Hillary in, acts revoked, Putin jailed, universal healthcare, Puerto Rico rebuilt, North Korean peace, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the eighth day of Christmas: Trump out, Hillary in, acts revoked, Putin jailed, universal healthcare, Puerto Rico rebuilt, Korean peace, refugees return home, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the ninth day of Christmas: Trump out, Hillary in, acts revoked, Putin jailed, universal healthcare, Puerto Rico rebuilt, Korean peace, refugees home, climate accord signed, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the tenth day of Christmas: Trump out, Hillary in, acts revoked, Putin jailed, universal healthcare, Puerto Rico rebuilt, Korean peace, refugees home, climate accord, women's equal pay, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the eleventh day of Christmas: Trump out, Hillary in, acts revoked, Putin jailed, universal healthcare, Puerto Rico rebuilt, Korean peace, refugees home, climate accord, equal pay, hackproof voting, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the twelfth day of Christmas: Trump out, Hillary in, acts revoked, Putin jailed, universal healthcare, Puerto Rico rebuilt, Korean peace, refugees home, climate accord, equal pay, hackproof voting, Wimbledon center-court tickets, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.