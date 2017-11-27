In June of 1946, Fred Trump and his very pregnant wife were traveling (ill-advised... imagine that) from South Africa back to New York. Their plane suddenly lost power in of the engines. The engine was malfunctioning and would work and then fail again, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

The stress from the flight's turbulence caused Mary Anne to go into labor slightly early.

The emergency nurse was an African woman, whom Fred refused to allow to care for his wife, but at Mary's insistence ultimately delivered the baby which they named Donald.

The emergency landing was made in Nairobi. After all that talk, guess who was born in Kenya!