Washington - Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, flush with success after the House narrowly approved the tax cut bill, a version of which also closely passed in the Senate last night, is said to be considering even more unpopular initiatives in an attempt to halt his party's falling prospects ahead of congressional elections in 2018.

Surveys have revealed that a majority of likely voters have correctly concluded that the benefits of the tax reductions will be enjoyed primarily by wealthiest 2% individuals and large corporations, mostly owned and managed by the same 2%, and that they personally will benefit little or not at all. Nearly twice as many voters polled oppose the bill as are in favor.

"The Obamacare Repeal was only slightly unpopular at three to two against, this latest bill ups the ante in voter dissatisfaction. I think we can do even better with the Donor Voting Rights Act, currently in committee", said Ryan.

The Donor Voting Rights Act would be an amendment to the Constitution allowing only large donors to vote in elections. "Since our political system is controlled by the wealthiest citizens who are responsible for almost all of our expenses, we believe we can save the taxpayer a considerable amount of money by simply cutting out the middlemen, rank and file voters who don't contribute to our campaigns", said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently in an interview on Fox News.

"I think the Donor Voting Rights Act should hit the 80-90% unpopularity level, our best legislation yet", added Ryan.