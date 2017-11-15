A nameless five-week-old "broiler" chicken, clearly feeling the heat as he approached his looming slaughter at the age of six weeks, desperately tried to convince health-conscious consumers that, contrary to popular wisdom, he's actually not healthy to eat.

"I'm not proud of it," he admitted abashedly, "but I've actually got about as much cholesterol as red meat. And let's be honest - I'm fat."

That was very much true from what I could tell; this chicken had such an out-sized breast that he was visibly about to topple over.

But isn't chicken breast healthy, "lean protein"?

The bird sadly shook his head (and his stubby mutilated beak). "Back in the day, we were pretty lean. But these days, the odds are stacked against us. We're genetically selected to gain weight super quickly." He glanced down self-consciously. "That's how I got this crazy ginormous breast - ha, chicken version of man-breasts, I guess."

On this point, however, I had to challenge this "broiler" chicken. "Look, I'm sorry, but you could be as lean as you want to. You're a free-range chicken. You've got all the opportunity in the world to exercise outside, in the sunshine. Heck, wish I had it so good!"

The chicken's eyes lit up for a brief moment. "Oh, that's right! I do remember hearing something about a door over there somewhere." He craned his eyes eagerly. Eventually, however, unable to make out the tiny covered door on the other side of the giant shed teaming with other birds, he gave a resigned sigh. "This place is like Grand Central Station. No way I could make it out, even if I could find that freaking exit."

I attempted to give him a reality check. "A lot of people have crappy jobs, dude. One time I worked construction and they treated us like animals. I told them to take that job and shove it!"

"I know, I know," the chicken acknowledged. "But it would be bad enough dealing with this place if I thought my dead flesh were actually helping millions of upper-middle-class white women lose a few pounds. Instead I'm just putting them at risk of obesity, salmonella, and bacterial superbugs. Oh, and throw me on a grill and I'm certifiably carconogenic!"

"Look on the bright side," I encouraged him. "Thanksgiving's coming up - a.k.a., Turkey Funeral Day! The focus will be off you chickens."

The broiler chuckled darkly. "Oh man, those poor young Turks. Yeah, they're really in for it." He hesitated a moment and then added, "Man, I wouldn't say this if I were going to be around much longer, but you humans are wack." He hastily added, "No offense."

Even so, I considered that an extremely unfair remark. In college, I liked to eat a lot of pasta, and I could scarcely fend off all the concerned inquiries about where I was going to get my protein. (And come to think of it, I had felt a little weak.)

"Dude," I shot back, "our protein's not going to get itself!" I gave him a good-natured nudge. "Come on, cut me some slack - after all, wasn't I the one to tell you about the free range?"

But this broiler had reached his boiling point. "Your range blows!" he exclaimed angrily. "If you humans had any sense, you'd bring home the broccoli, not the broilers." In what even I had to grant was a touching instance of cross-species empathy, he added a moment later, "Or the bacon, for that matter."