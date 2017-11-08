Washington, DC According to recent polls, the country is at a very relaxed state-one that it hasn't been in since the last time Trump left the country.

"Even though we of course are worried about what damage Trump might do by riling up our allies and further pissing off our enemies, still we are somewhat feeling great about him not being in our country for two whole, and hopefully blissful, weeks!" said a White House employee, on condition of anonymity.

"I know it's not fair of us to foist Trump on the poor leaders of other countries, but our people need the break!" spoke an "anonymous citizen."