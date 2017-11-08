Written by Al N.
Topics: Donald Trump

Wednesday, 8 November 2017

image for Mood of the United States is Jubilant As Trump Leaves the Continent
A giant wave of applause engulfed the country as Trump took off.

Washington, DC According to recent polls, the country is at a very relaxed state-one that it hasn't been in since the last time Trump left the country.

"Even though we of course are worried about what damage Trump might do by riling up our allies and further pissing off our enemies, still we are somewhat feeling great about him not being in our country for two whole, and hopefully blissful, weeks!" said a White House employee, on condition of anonymity.

"I know it's not fair of us to foist Trump on the poor leaders of other countries, but our people need the break!" spoke an "anonymous citizen."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

