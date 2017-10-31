Hollywood - Thousands of former Kevin Spacey fans have come out and declared that everything the Academy Award winning actor has ever done is not in fact brilliant after all but total garbage.

"Up until a few days ago he was my favorite A-Lister," said screenwriter Jonathan Logan. "But the moment I heard he might have once made a drunken pass at a teenage boy thirty years ago I realized he was a terrible actor and that his entire body of work is nothing but dreck."

Following Netflix's decision to cancel House of Cards in which Spacey played the lead, a deluge of former fans flooded social media to say this action wasn't good enough. Outraged commenters demanded that anything Spacey has ever appeared in be deleted and burned.

"I used to adore his performances," said one fan. "The Usual Suspects, Glengarry Glen Ross, Seven, The Ref. You name it I thought he was fantastic in it. Now it's clear to me that all of it sucks harder than Battlefield Earth."

Another former fan immediately reversed her position on what many once called Spacey's finest hour.



"I feel like such a fool," said the erstwhile super fan. "For the last 18 years I've been under the misapprehension that American Beauty was arguably the best film of the 1990s, largely due to Spacey's thrilling turn as a conflicted husband in the throes of a mid-life crisis. With the sexual misconduct claim the scales have fallen from my eyes and I can see that his performance is actually dreadful in what is basically just another crappy family drama."

A Hollywood insider confirmed that Spacey's soon-to-be dead career never should have happened in the first place.

"No one can be a great actor and a sexual deviant at the same time. The two are mutually exclusive. Especially in Hollywood. So in the wake of the allegation it's obvious to everyone that Spacey has been a fifth-rate hack all along who only found fame because he slept his way to the top."

The insider warned that anyone who doesn't publicly condemn Spacey and anything he's ever been associated with is automatically condoning his alleged misconduct and will soon find themselves condemned.