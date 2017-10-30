Despite 12 indictments for Trump.com™ associates he denies any collusion with Russia and it was purely coincidental Manfart was his campaign manager the same time he was receiving payments from a foreign power.

Muellers strategy was up to now one to be freaking out the little fish to use a bait for bigger fish. After the indictments even the sharks are crapping their nappies.

However in a surprise turn around after Trump.com™ tweeted "THERE IS NO COLLUSION" in capital letters Mueller figured he must really mean it. So has consequently dropped the ongoing investigation and pending indictments against Trump.com™.

Mueller put out a statement that 4 things have confirmed his decision to drop the investigation.

1. Trump.com™ offered verbal assurances to Mueller that everything was OK and that he should instead be investigating Clinton as she is obviously corrupt, because he had heard so many crowds demanding she be "LOCKED UP";

2. He tweeted that denial of collusion in capital letters, so he must really mean it;

3. Trump.com™ has such a superlative track record in being completely honest with congress, the FBI and American public and that Mueller was sure he wouldn't tell a lie. Because after all he is the President, and Presidents would never do such a dishonest thing;

4. Trump.com™ assured Mueller that all this Russian stuff was just fake news and that he had no deals. or ties. or loans from any Russian entity whatsoever.

There is only one hitch to this most excellent plan - it happened while Trump.com™ was asleep, dreaming.

Republicans have been quick to give the President a standing ovation for such a classic Republican Presidential obfuscation by claiming that he was always asleep and dreaming, just look at his behaviors they claimed. So he is obviously telling the truth.

Manfart, Gates and Papado have already applied on the web site TrumpPardonsforaFee.com and Trump.com™ has said he has guaranteed a quick turn around for this. Kelly says he is just waiting for the best ratings timeslot to make the announcements.