Written by Philip J. Moss
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 25 October 2017

[Associated Press, October 17, 2017] In an event so secret that even the President's closest advisors were kept in the dark about it, Donald Trump swapped places with Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea.

For seven days, the President basked in the adoration of millions of North Korean subjects.

"It was great," the President said upon his return home. "I didn't want to leave. The crowds were huge, and they all loved me! Some of them even cried when they saw me in public! And I got to play with some missiles - I even got to launch one right over the Japanese island of - whaddaya call it - Hokey something. I tell you, it was great."

Speaking through an interpreter, Kim Jong-un also said that he enjoyed his time here. He played golf at Mar-a-Lago, at Trump National in Washington, DC, and at Trump International in West Palm Beach.

"I did not realize that all you have to do to govern the United States is to play golf," he said.

There was only one slight incident to mar Kim's stay, when the general manager at Mar-a-Lago mistook Kim for an employee and ordered him back to the kitchen.

Make Philip J. Moss's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 plus 5?

8 10 16 2
58 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more