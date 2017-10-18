Written by b kenneth mcgee
Wednesday, 18 October 2017

image for Trump holds press briefing, no questions from silent press corps!

In  a bizarre press briefing today, the White House press corps remained totally silent after President Donald Trump finished a ten minute dialogue on the accomplishments and successes of his administration.

The Associated Pres is reporting that after Trump finished his "infomercial" he looked up with a confidant smile and nodded to the assembled journalists. He stood with a frozen grimace and waited....and waited...for the first question. In what CNN is describing as a "bizarre" and eerily silent scene reporters were in lounge chairs, sitting on the ground playing chess and various board games as well as well as:

1. clipping toe nails
2. sitting back in lounge chairs...mouths open and loudly snoring
3. texting
4. flossing teeth
5. cleaning ear with Q-tip
6. eating big long sub
7. playing solitaire
8. One older reporter with a walker was reading the opening chapter  of War and Peace. There were Starbucks cups everywhere.

When President Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States, realized what was happening, he glared, then frowned...and then to the amazement of those assembled, his mouth started to quiver and slump shouldered he slowly walked from the podium.

As he left and in unison, the journalists shouted:  "HAVE A GOOD TIME!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

More by this writer

