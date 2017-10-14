Los Angeles, CA - In an exclusive interview with Dr. Pimple Popper, who called our newsroom's deviant hotline, the next big thing in medical videos will be painful ingrown penis removal videos shot at home. The doctor would not reveal her sources, but hinted strongly that there were many.

She indicated that the condition is becoming very common with the combination of cold showers, marijuana smoking, hormones in milk, tight underware, self-abuse and millennials who don't know what to do with anything.

According to the doctor, who worked on dead bodies as part of medical training, the techniques are so gross it made her pass out.

She stated, "We're talking about operations that should involve a team of physicians including urologists, anesthesiologists, and proctologists: performed by cellphone holding high-school kids."

Our staff was so upset we had to drink aspartame containing orange diet soda to calm down.