Topics: Donald Trump

Friday, 13 October 2017

image for Trump sending a bill to congress to change the country's name.

Donald J. Trump has proposed to change the name of the country to the United States of Covfefe. His mysterious tweet that trended on social media was aplarently alluding to this bizarre event.

We asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders about why he would do this. "Well, I think Trump really has a bunch of excellent ideas, and this new title will represent what our country has become."
We asked Mike Pence, but all he did was mutter, "It's perfect.", following sounds of him pounding his head on the wall.

Trump supporters seem to, well, supoort him on this change. "It's about time!" A random redneck we found yells, "America was a darn stupid name. I was thinking something like 'The Caucasian Republic', but this is good.

The bill is awaiting approval.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

