Washington, DC Much like his reaction to the White Supremacists in Charlottesville, Trump refused to say anything negative about Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, Kaita, and Maria, speculating how he was not qualified to call a storm "good" or "bad."

"I know there are many hurricane-lovers out there and I don't want to make them feel bad, just because the hurricane they liked did a lot of damage" said Trump.

"If I say something bad about the hurricanes, then I'll have to talk about tornados and thunderstorms. Pretty soon people will want to know about all kinds of things, like high humidity!" spoke Trump.