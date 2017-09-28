Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 28 September 2017

image for Trump Refuses to Criticize Recent Hurricanes, Saying "There are Good Storms and Bad Storms"
Trump Won't Admit That the Reason He Doesn't Refer to Hurricanes by Their Names is That He Can't Remember Them

Washington, DC Much like his reaction to the White Supremacists in Charlottesville, Trump refused to say anything negative about Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, Kaita, and Maria, speculating how he was not qualified to call a storm "good" or "bad."

"I know there are many hurricane-lovers out there and I don't want to make them feel bad, just because the hurricane they liked did a lot of damage" said Trump.

"If I say something bad about the hurricanes, then I'll have to talk about tornados and thunderstorms. Pretty soon people will want to know about all kinds of things, like high humidity!" spoke Trump.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 1?

6 3 4 8
67 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more