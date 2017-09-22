Fearing their son Darren would someday wear a suit, work long and arduous hours, make an obscene amount of money, as well as enemies, all while toting around a briefcase full of briefs, Mr. and Mrs. Parrot are doing everything in their power to discourage Darren from becoming a lawyer.

"We are horrified over the thought of Darren ever becoming a lawyer especially lately as he has been watching so many lawyer movies", stated Mrs. Parrot. "He has been doing really well in school and has actually started to read some of the law books at the library. It' really sent a shiver up my spine".

"We've been trying to discourage him from going to school but he says he likes it so much and that is where his friends are", chimed in Mr. Parrot. "I've been trying to introduce him to pot and have told him he could have all his friends over during the day to play on the X Box, but he's just not interested in it. He just loves to study all the time".

"We've tried to get him to start using heroin and LSD to no avail. Why just the other day I almost fainted when he asked if he could have a briefcase for Christmas", lamented Mrs. Parrot.

As of press time Mr. Parrot had bought Darren a brand new Glock 38 and was driving him around in the early hours of the morning looking for some convenience stores for Darren to hold up.