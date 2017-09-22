Written by Ralph E. Shaffer
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: John McCain

Friday, 22 September 2017

Speaking on condition of anonymity, CIA psychiatrists speculated that John McCain's decision to vote 'no' on the Republican Graham/Cassidy health bill was the result of subtle brainwashing during his extended confinement as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam.

The psychiatrists reasoned that the North Vietnamese expected that a long line of Republican presidents, all with an anti-Viet Cong attitude, would follow the election of Richard Nixon. McCain, the communists believed, would surface as a potential presidential candidate early in the 21st century. Their brainwashing techniques, patterned after those used by the North Koreans and Chinese in the 1950s, were designed to mold McCain's views on political issues decades after his imprisonment. What his captors didn't anticipate was the development of closer relations between the U. S. and Vietnam before McCain had risen to the presidency.

"The 'no' vote on the health bill is merely a manifestation of the anti-establishment brainwashing that he underwent during captivity," one psychiatrist suggested.

Make Ralph E. Shaffer's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 4?

9 16 10 17
60 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more