I have found that in my spoof writing that I have been particularly harsh when it comes to the generation known as...millennials. Yes, I have also spoofed my own generation but I suspect it has been with a much lighter tone and a more generous demeanor. OK...it figures.

But, here's the skinny: It has seemed to me, with a few exceptions, the "millennials" are ill informed, unaware, insensitive, self-absorbed and if you cut off their texting finger it would be tantamount to giving them a frontal lobotomy. Then, a few weeks ago we had a visitor to our home by happenstance that shook my "old folks" set in ways thinking and shook my ingrained belief system. She came to our home with someone else and during what turned into a five hour visit we discovered a remarkable human being...well informed with a sense of history, sensive, caring and with a sense of humor that belied everything I thought of this generation, at least a few behind my own! YIKES! Could I possibly be wrong? My past experience with this group of folks seemed that most thought people my age were just taking up space and at the best...a few of us were... "cute."

So here's the deal: I extend my hand around, or over, the 'Baby Bummer' (whoops, my bad) Boomer generation and say..."Let's make a deal" and save this freaking country, and maybe make the world, a better place!

If nothing else...maybe you could teach me how to text! BUT...only if I don't have to use my... BOOGER finger!



Maya Angelou

in the human family.

Some of us are serious,

some thrive on comedy.

Some declare their lives are lived

as true profundity,

and others claim they really live

the real reality.

The variety of our skin tones

can confuse, bemuse, delight,

brown and pink and beige and purple,

tan and blue and white.

I've sailed upon the seven seas

and stopped in every land,

I've seen the wonders of the world

not yet one common man.

I know ten thousand women

called Jane and Mary Jane,

but I've not seen any two

who really were the same.

Mirror twins are different

although their features jibe,

and lovers think quite different thoughts

while lying side by side.

We love and lose in China,

we weep on England's moors,

and laugh and moan in Guinea,

and thrive on Spanish shores.

We seek success in Finland,

are born and die in Maine.

In minor ways we differ,

in major we're the same.

I note the obvious differences

between each sort and type,

but we are more alike, my friends,

than we are unalike.

We are more alike, my friends,

than we are unalike.

We are more alike, my friends,

than we are unalike.