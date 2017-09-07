Written by b kenneth mcgee
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: North Korea

Thursday, 7 September 2017

Moose, the gaseous hero dog, has returned to the U.S. according to a CNN report this afternoon. It had been rumored for several days that he had been seen on North Korea state news last week standing with Kim Jong-in at a massive rally in the nations capitol. Later, the two were photographed on the balcony of "the leader's" palace, Kim discretely holding the canines paw.

Anonymous sources reported the next day that screams had been heard from Kim's private quarters that night and a gaseous cloud was observed over the palace. Neither Kim nor Moose had been seen since then and all of the leaders public functions had been canceled for the foreseeable future.

According to CNN, President Donald Trump personally welcomed Moose back to the White House and has nominated the Hero Dog for the Congressional Medal of Honor. Inside sources state the two spent the night together in Trump's private quarters after which the Hero Dog was observed leaving the area panting and gasping for breath.

Make b kenneth mcgee's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 2?

9 4 16 20
70 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more