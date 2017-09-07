Moose, the gaseous hero dog, has returned to the U.S. according to a CNN report this afternoon. It had been rumored for several days that he had been seen on North Korea state news last week standing with Kim Jong-in at a massive rally in the nations capitol. Later, the two were photographed on the balcony of "the leader's" palace, Kim discretely holding the canines paw.

Anonymous sources reported the next day that screams had been heard from Kim's private quarters that night and a gaseous cloud was observed over the palace. Neither Kim nor Moose had been seen since then and all of the leaders public functions had been canceled for the foreseeable future.

According to CNN, President Donald Trump personally welcomed Moose back to the White House and has nominated the Hero Dog for the Congressional Medal of Honor. Inside sources state the two spent the night together in Trump's private quarters after which the Hero Dog was observed leaving the area panting and gasping for breath.