In a video today President Donald Trump, once again, shocked and dismayed America. In a voice that, at the least, tried to be dramatic. Trump said in a voice eerily similar to Moms Mabley's famous rendition of Abraham, Martin and John that he was pardoning Sherriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona, Bernie Madoff in Butner, NC and Charles Manson in California.

"There is good and bad in everyone," said Trump. These fine men were victims of their times and all have lead exemplary since their incarceration. There are some VERY bad people who have never served time for their crimes," he paused, "and we all know who SHE is!"

Therefore," Trump continued,"I am pardoning these fine men who have been both good and bad in their lives. Most of us, except me, have been the same, you know, both good and bad. Let he who is without blame get stoned first."

Trump concluded: "God bless you, God bless me, God bless America" he paused, "but mostly me!"