Written by b kenneth mcgee
Friday, 25 August 2017

In an early morning statement President Donald Trump stated that Hurricane Harvey was fake news generated by CNN to keep him out of the news cycle!

After an early morning tweet Trump followed it up by issuing the following through his press secretary Sarah Huckabee Saunders: "This is not the first time that liberal elite fake news CNN has tried to keep me out of the news cycle. They will do ANYTHING to try to ruin the finest presidency in the history of the United States of America! If there was such a happening God would have let me know on his speed dial! He knows that Texas and Louisiana are Red states...you better believe it!"

The statement concluded with following: "SHAME ON YOU fake news CNN...this is NOT the first time that Harvey was a figment of some ones imagination!

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

