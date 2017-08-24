Just because he can't call an American Nazi a terrorist, or a white supremest a terrorist, the World International Society of Psychiatry and Stability, announced that they do not believe that Donald Trump's bone spurs, (the same bone spurs that secured five deferments during Viet Nam) migrated to his brain.

Professionally in the know, the Society unanimously announced Trump, therefore, is not a Bimbo.

Though he fusses with his hair, like a Bimbo, is sweet on desserts, like a Bimbo, and feels he is always being victimized, like a Bimbo, the guy is still not a Bimbo.

Bimbos are Bimbos, and they are silly people. They giggle a lot. Trump never laughs or giggles. Bimbos are quick to make mistakes, like oops! They make many spelling errors with single syllable words. A four syllable word, (or more) is an adventurous trip into the greater unknown.

Covfefe.

Bimbos think Mount Rushmore is a natural phenomenon. They're usually under twenty-five, ridicule anyone who isn't part of their family, and often resort to name calling rivals: Pocahontas, Lying Ted, Crooked Hillary, Little Marco, Crazy Bernie, Low Energy Jeb, etc., but that isn't Trump, insists the World International Society of Psychiatry and Stability.

Editor's note: What the hell is the World International Society of Psychiatry and Stability? Is it some kind of Trump entity like Trump University?

Reply: No, no, no, it's legit. Their main office is somewhere in Romania, near Transylvania.

Editor's note: Uh huh, I see. Go on.

Trump is really a good guy. And he's smart. And he'll tell you that at the drop of a hat. He'll point to his head in a tap, tap way and say, "Good jeans."

He means genes.

One amusing habit often occurs when Donald Trump is giving a speech. He bends his arm at the elbow, holds his hand up, curls his thumb and index finger into a donut, then bounces his hand back and forth to emphasize his point of view.

Bimbos don't have a point of view.

Therefore, the World International Society of Psychiatry and Stability concluded: Trump is not a Bimbo.