Written by Orvis Talbot
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Protest, Violence

Wednesday, 23 August 2017

image for ANTIFA burn down Mississippi McDonald's
The restaurant fire spread to other structures.

Biloxi, MS- After a local McDonald's refused to take down a statue featuring Ronald McDonald, Grimace, and the Hamburglar, a large group of ANTIFA burned the establishment to the ground.

ANTIFA spokesperson Tiffany Jackson said, "What we did was absolutely necessary as the Capitalist pigs refused our demands to remove this hateful, racist, xenophobic, pro-animal-killing, & sexist monument."

When asked how the statue was all those things, Jackson replied, "Racist because the clown is obviously a throwback to blackface, xenophobic because the Hanburgler is obviously a Latino, and sexist because we believe Grimace may actually be female and she is shown as extremely overweight."

On a side note to this event, ANTIFA has started a Social media fundraising account for the 17 local ANTIFA members who lost their jobs after the McDonalds was destroyed.

In a statement, McDonald's stated they will not be rebuilding.

"We won." said another ANTIFA member who refused to give his name. "Now I can get back to my Mom's and still have time to enter the Dark Souls 3 tournament."

Make Orvis Talbot's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 1?

7 2 5 16
92 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more