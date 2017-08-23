Wash. D.C.- President Trump met with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto at the White House on Monday.

The meeting was to be a discussion on US/Mexico relations, the proposed Wall along our mutual border, who was to pay for said Wall, and many other important issues.

President Trump welcomed the Mexican President in a ceremony befitting a Head of State. Cannons, a brass band, and a red carpet greeted President Peña Nieto as he exited his limousine.

After the hour long ceremony, President Trump seemed anxious to get the meeting going. After the Mexican President's entourage was settled into their chairs, President Trump directed his people to do the same.

President Peña Nieto then said, "Hóla Presidente Trump. Estoy féliz de estar aqui hoy." to which President Trump, with a confused look on his face, responded, "Can you believe it? This guy doesn't even know American! Get these people out of here!"

The meeting was abruptly ended.