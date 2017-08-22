Written by Ralph E. Shaffer
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Donald Trump

Tuesday, 22 August 2017

Not mentioned in President Donald Trump's televised speech to the nation announcing a stepped up war in Afghanistan was his secret plan to restart the draft. This time, with approval from a willing Republican majority in congress, women will be required to register and to serve if called.

White House sources, leaking anonymously, quoted the president: "Why should America's freedom be left to young volunteers, nearly all male, who come primarily from working class families while young adults from more affluent homes completely escape military service? I promise you, that will change.... soon! Very soon."

Those sources also noted that the Trump draft plan calls for no deferment for college students. "It made me sick to see college students sitting in a football stadium on Saturday afternoons while other young men and women were dying in Vietnam. That's not going to happen when we up the fight in Afghanistan."

Nor will there be any draft lottery. "Guys with the right lottery numbers were given a free ride during Vietnam. Not in my war against the Taliban."

Regarding the drafting of women, Trump reportedly said: "They want equal rights? Then let them give equal service."

As to his own failure to enter the military during the Vietnam war, Trump insists that in his case pursuing an education was of greater value to the country than peeling potatoes in the mess hall.
---
Ralph E. Shaffer is professor emeritus of history at Cal Poly Pomona.

Make Ralph E. Shaffer's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 2?

3 20 13 6
75 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more