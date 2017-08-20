A 22 year old lobster named Bubba was caught off the shores of Nantucket, MA and shipped to Wholey Market, a Pittsburgh fish market. Some people claim that it is more than 100 years old making it old enough to have seen 2 world wars and Prohibition.

Other people went even further to say that Bubba was personally responsible for turning the tide at the Battle of the Bulge.

Bob Bayer, executive director of the University of Maine's Lobster Institute, is more skeptical and claims Bubba is merely 50 years old he asks, "What range of emotions does a lobster have? Greed? Lust? Love?

And let's not forget some of the other Deadly Lobster Sins: vanity, jealousy, and not enough butter.

The People for Eating Tasty Animals offered Bob Wholey, owner of Wholey Market, a hefty amount for the lobster so they could eat it.

Consequently, the People for Eating Tasty People Who Eat Tasty Animals offered a respectable amount for the People for Eating Tasty Animals and Bob agreed.