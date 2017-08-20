Written by Butch
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Fish, Alabama

Sunday, 20 August 2017

image for Alabama Law: Ugly on Ugly Fish

Alabama law proclaims that anyone who catches an "Ugly Fish" or a garfish is supposed to become the fish's executioner.

The law states that the fisherman can execute the fish in one of 3 ways:

1. He can put the garfish to death by guillotine as a crowd of French people look on in horror and absolute interest.

2. He may mug the fish of all of its belongings and leave it for dead penniless in a dark alley.

3. Or he could give the fish concrete shoes and leave it stranded on the beach just inches away from water.

Thank you Alabama law. Your citizens are looking forward to this great honor.

Make Butch's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 5?

2 12 3 20
71 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more