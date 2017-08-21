Richmond, Va - Sales of cigarette smoke soap, with its patent pending cigarette smoke scent, have surged across the United States.

"Anyone who uses our soap will smell like cigarette smoke for at least two days, or your money back. With its patented yellow color, this soap also makes your hands and fingers appear stained with nicotine," stated SmokeCents CEO Marl Boro.

Sales have tripled over the last three months.

Still, the product has not caught on everywhere. "I asked two women on the elevator yesterday if they were using SmokeCents Cigarette Smoke Soap, but they appeared offended," commented a local banker who asked not to be named.

"We even encourage you to wash your hair in it," noted CEO Boro. "Plus try our other products. We also have cigarette scented laundry detergent, body wash, deodorant and breath spray. We are coming out with reverse-bleach nicotine toothpaste as well! So don't kick the habit, embrace it!"

In addition to cigarette smoke scented soaps, SmokeCents offers cigar and marijuana smoke scented soaps.

