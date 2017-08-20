Despite fake news reports to the contrary Trump.com™ hasn't yet sacked Bannon due to, Your Fired Constipation Syndrome™ as previously reported.

Sensing a small window of dirty politics opportunity Bannon has decided to go on the offensive, taking advantage of Trump.com™ constipation and sacking him. He will then seek out his mate Gorsuch to get himself ordained President Bannon. It is reported that he is gaining wide support inside the Whitehouse, as for some strange reason Trump.com™ does not seem to have many friends.

This of course has constitutional lawyers in a hitherto unseen flap. Even with all the obvious Obstruction of Justice and blatant intimidation of the upholders of the constitution this breaks new records. Discussion centered on whether Briebart could mobilize enough nastygrams to intimidate DoJ and stop them from challenging Bannons ascension. Gorsuch said he doesn't care who he inaugurates.

Commentators have put out urgent calls for the strongest laxative they can find to unclog Trump.com™ before Bannon makes his move. Some medical personnel are taking a different diagnostic path using the previously reported Little Hands Syndrome™. Research Medical Scientists say that he may not be able to utter the magic 2 words Your Fired due to his tiny hands not being able to type it and the consequent neural firing pattern fails to activate. When they we asked what that meant in layman's terms they replied, "he is an ignorant, dangerous buffoon".