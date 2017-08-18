Washington, D.C. - Scores of Americans have registered with a new "Trump Do Not Call List" which prevents Donald Trump from ever calling them. The database opens today.

The initiative was sponsored by GOP Senators McCain, Flake, Collins, Corker, Murkowski and Graham, and was fully supported by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The bill passed both the House and Senate by wide veto proof margins. The bill provide that all congressional leaders are automatically added to the list.

Citizens across the country are now able to add their name to the list. If President Trump calls, registrants are instructed to say, "I'm sorry Mr. President, but I added my name to the Trump Do Not Call list. Please do not call again. O-KKK?"

It was once considered an honor for a President of the United States to call, and few would have rejected a phone call from the President. But with President Trump's warm embrace of the alt-right, and further embrace and legitimization of neo-Nazism and white supremacy, there has been a mass exodus of individuals, including prominent CEOs, who are willing to be associated with the President.

World leaders also have added their names to the Trump Do Not Call list, including the leaders of Canada, Mexico, Germany, Australia China and Montenegro.

"A do not call registry is ridiculous. I would take President Trump's call anytime. I often do!" tweeted former KKK grand wizard David Duke.

If you would like to add your name to the do not call list, please notify mike_peril@aol.com