Written by Gringo Lobos
Rating:
Topics: Donald Trump

Monday, 21 August 2017

image for After Monuments disband and flee US Corporate CEO's follow suit and flee the Very Very White-house
Americas highly ethical CEO's seen here at the phone hookup with the monuments

After the recent spate of Southern Monuments fleeing the oncoming waves of Ne-Nazis, US Corporate CEO's have followed suit and disbanded The Business Nazi Councils in Washington.

It appears as though the 2 now demised Presidents Councils were invited by the Monuments Curator to a national phone hookup. Apparently it was them that advised the CEO's on the call to denounce and disband. Unlike the monuments, they did not need any sanctuary assistance due to their own private fortresses being capable of withstanding any Neo-Nazi raids.

What was the most amazing fact of the meeting was that these Deep South Blood Lust monuments were actually shocked at the barbaric nature of the rising force of US Ne-Nazism. This historical contrast finally awoke the Kings of Greed as to how close their corporate empires are too take over from fascism.

The Monuments have come in for some protracted national criticism recently as a symbolic rallying point for a resurgence of 1930's psycho-mania, but given the national trend of disavowing everyone else, were quick to distance themselves from the CEO Councils. Their curator put out a statement repudiating the conduct of American CEO's stating that all they ever did was slaughter thousands of women and kids, whilst the CEO's are presiding over the destruction of the planet. Hardly a fair comparison they complained.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

More by this writer

