Washington, DC - President Donald Trump filed for moral bankruptcy today. The nation accepted the filing.

Demanding a "fresh start", Trump tweeted, "I get out of every problem by filing for bankruptcy. Today is no different."

The bankruptcy filing follows Trump's remarks and apparent embrace of white supremacists and neo-Nazism in his recent press conference.

The following groups were listed as creditors: "All citizens of the United States, members of NATO and their citizens, including but not limited to African Americans, Immigrants, Soldiers, Women, Transgenders, Muslims and anyone who has served me or spoken on my behalf."

The Republican National Committee issued the following statement:

"Moral Bankruptcy" filings are permitted when a person trades away or violates too many of his core moral values and commitments. A morally bankrupt person may also lose important relationships either as a cause or consequence of his loss of moral commitments. Further, someone who is morally bankrupt may or may not recognize that he has reached this state. We agree unequivocally that President Trump qualifies."

