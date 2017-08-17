Trump Tower, NY President Trump reluctantly denounced the violence at a White Supremacist Rally in Charlottesburg, Virginia, while still blaming the riots on the alt-right and the "alt-left."

It was suggested by the dark media that Trump knows his two biggest supporters are the CEOs of big companies who think they will get preferential treatment from Trump, and the neo-Nazis, KKK, and White Supremacists who sense a kindred spirit in Trump.

"Trump knows he's losing the CEOs because they can tell that he is bad for business. So, he figures he better hang on to the bigots and the racists," said a reporter.

Trump promised a statement from his vacation spot at Berlin at 3 o'clock in the morning.