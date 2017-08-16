As the fallout from Charlottesville still descends on a disintegrating Whitehouse Trump.com has had enough of all the namby pamby political correct whiners and has called it a day with the Republican Party.

Press Secretary read a release, "after unwarranted criticism of our beloved eminence from fake news members of the GOP, we see no further value to be associated with them. Therefore Trump.com™ has forthwith resigned from the GOP effective immediately".

He will now be joining his favored party the KKK. David Duke is said to be rushing his application for membership through on priority and is already crafting up his hood and satin robes.

They also claimed that Trump.com™ was in an excellent mood and not bothered by the crowd ramming KKK member. In fact he is considering pardoning him and giving an official role as Whitehouse Minority Group Liaison with Sheriff Arpaio. He was pleased with his proactive approach to the very very very very violent lefties that caused all the problems at Charlottesville.

When asked why he hadn't called the family of the slain protester, Heyer, he replied with a vague look and asked who was that?

Right wing crowd ramming zealots were of course ecstatic that the flimsy pretense of being a President for all Americans has now been dissolved and they can get on with their elimination of non-white minorities with Federal support now.

New Roaming Dissident Elimination Squads armed with military weapons will now receive Federal funding by defunding the FBI, who the new president of white supremacists said are only wasting resources of Russian witch hunts. It is expected that many of the outed FBI Agents will be transferred to the KKK Death Squads. Though in an act of what is being called Whitehouse compassion the women and children won't be gunned down on sight but will be deported to the Mexican Wall Gulags with the other dissidents.