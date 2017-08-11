It would appear that everyone misunderstood President Trump's threats to North Korea, when he said, "They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before."

Reacting to provocative nuclear missile testing from The Little Country That Could, Trump actually spoke before cameras, instead of just being a twit, oh, sorry, going on Twitter, and venting his bladder.

However, the speech was printed incorrectly, thanks to a faulty and suggestive Spell Check option, which altered his words.

He should have said, "They will be met with fryers, flurries, and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before." The fryers in question, would have been upwards of 500,000 frying pans, which a B-1 bomber would have released all across the country, hopefully nailing Kim Jong Un in the head with one of them.

The other option, flurries, was Trump's idea to transplant a good old fashioned New York City blizzard onto the country and paralyze them with seven feet of snow.

"And if that doesn't work," Trump finished, checking his freakish hair in the mirror, "we can always use covfefe as a last result to wipe out that Kim Jong Un Fan Club!"