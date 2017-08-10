Written by b kenneth mcgee
Topics: Donald Trump

Thursday, 10 August 2017

CNN is reporting this afternoon that President Trump has just gone on a wild rant in a press conference denying recorded remarks he made regarding Korea and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell!

The video shows Trump, obviously distressed, shouting at reporters: "I DID NOT say "fire & Fury. I SAID..."itchy and furry! ALSO...I DID NOT say to McConnell..."Repeal & replace"...I SAID...Kneel and give me your face!"

As reporters sat in stunned silence, Trump gathered up his papers, looked directly at the journalists: "Furthermore, for those of you who fake the news and tell the lies..."Yes, your rumors are true and the leakers win again...I do, in fact, sit down to pee! MY DOCTOR TOLD ME TO NEVER LIFT ANYTHING HEAVY!!! GEESH!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

