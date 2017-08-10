Written by Al N.
Thursday, 10 August 2017

Analysis of some of the North Korea drugs revealed that it was laced with PCP and strychnine.

Washington, DC Ivanka Trump's husband Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, Jr. were accused by the FBI, U.S. Congress, and CNN of colluding with North Korea's Kim Jong-Un to trade top-grade vodka to him for his black-market cocaine, methamphetamine, Ecstasy and for use of his Pleasure Squad for 30 minutes.

"It is absolutely not true" said the latest Trump family press secretary, who looked a lot like an out-of-work Bozo the Clown. "In response, Donald Trump, Jr. has said he will release all the e-mails he has pertaining to the matter."

Later today, Donald Trump, Jr. himself appeared, and, in-between the three times he sniffed his nose in one minute, denied all reports of collusion with North Korea and then quickly excused himself to the bathroom.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

